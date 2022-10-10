Former President Jacob Zuma thanked his loyal fans for supporting him while he was held in contempt of court

Zuma addressed masses outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, 10 October, after the private prosecution matter adjourned

Many South Africans are shocked to see Zuma is in good health after he was released from prison on medical parole

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma addressed his supporters on Monday, 10 October, after his private prosecution matter against Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan was adjourned.

Source: Getty Images

Armed with a microphone in his hand, large surround speakers and a stage, Msholozi thanked his loyal fans for their unwavering support as he faced his contempt of case sentence.

Zuma became a free man on Friday, 7 October, when he was released from the correctional services system, according to EWN.

“I want to thank you all for what you did because you showed that no one could be unjust under your watch. As people of South Africa, you should also show such support to others too,” said Zuma.

In a clip posted by Newzroom Afrika, Msholozi can be seen in good spirits and even entertained the crowd gathered outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court and even sang his iconic song uMshini Wam. The crowd joined in on the singing and added whistles to the tune.

The private prosecution case has been postponed until 2 February 2023 per Zuma's request.

South Africans wonder about Zuma's health

@JacquesRentzke said:

"Corruption-accused former President Jacob Zuma, who was released from jail on medical parole due to supposedly being terminally ill, is seen singing & dancing outside of the court. Remarkable recovery."

@Mphoriaaza said:

"This one can fool people shame I salute him, but he will never fool me."

@Delela_ka_staze said:

"It's not easy to hate this man, his humour is something else."

@Mphooowza said:

"We gave this man the highest office on the land, and we are still landless and not free. What exactly does he want to do with this mshini that he’s been singing about?"

@stellenmac said:

"His doctor must be really frecking amazing! From medical parole cause, he was on death's door to dancing and singing ... Bloody miracle."

@StueyMax said:

"Sick enough for medical parole but healthy enough to take journalists to court, sing & dance."

@VusumuziWaZweli said:

"If there is any value of prison is lots of free time to practice one's singing and dancing. Can't fault Msholozi for not using his time productively."

Jacob Zuma dances with family after being declared a free man, video sparks mixed emotions from SA citizens

Briefly News previously reported that Friday, 7 October, officially marked the end of former President Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court. Celebrating with his family, Zuma grooved the night away as if he was in tip-top shape and in good health.

Zuma spent the last few months of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections due to apparent ill health. A decision many still question, and even more so now.

A video showing Zuma living his best free man life has been doing its rounds on social media. The hot tea that follows this man is not even surprising anymore.

Source: Briefly News