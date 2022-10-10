Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has accepted his nomination to run for the presidency in the African National Congress

In a video posted on Twitter, Mkhize took a few jabs at President Cyril Ramaphosa for his "directionless leadership"

South Africans find Mkhize's presidential ambitions hilarious because he has been accused of corruption a few times

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DURBAN - African National Congress presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize believes he has what it takes to save the ruling party and eventually turn South Africa around.

ANC presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize promises to prioritise loadshedding if he gets elected. Images: Alet Pretorius & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The former Health Minister posted a video over the weekend stating that he accepted the ANC presidency nomination after several ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal nominated him.

Mkhize also threw a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa and said South Africa can longer afford "another five years of directionless leadership", reports TimesLIVE. Mkhize also started his campaign by stating his plans for the country should he be elected.

The presidential hopeful said he plans to end loadshedding, create jobs, end factionalism in the ANC, prioritise violent crimes, violence against women and children and end drug abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mkhize added that it was time to save the ANC, and the organisation needed to re-energise.

Watch Mkhize's video below:

Mkhize resigned from his position as the Health Minister after it was revealed that his family benefited from an unlawful tender contract awarded to Digital Vibes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Daily Maverick, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted the go-ahead to retrieve R5 million of the R150 million contract from the Mhkize family.

Mkhize's wife, son and daughter-in-law will have to pay the money they received from the company.

South Africans react

South Africans are in utter shock that Mhkize is campaigning for the presidency after his name has been linked to corrupt acts during the pandemic. Some even said the youth should ensure the ANC is voted out in 2024.

@velingobese_ZA said:

"What stopped him when he was part of the Ramaphosa Cabinet?"

@Tesibo said:

"Of course, he's running for president even after stealing covid relief funds. That's just how it works in the ANC, thieves get rewarded with public office."

@LOZAAH said:

"I need the South African Youth to stand up in 2024 and Vote the ANC out lamakhehle asijwayela kabi."

@ThusoMofokeng8 said:

"I love how he speaks as if he was not part of the NEC that presided over these issues he’ll “prioritise” and did nothing about it while also stealing funds during a PANDEMIC."

@NHA_Benzo said:

"What about corruption? Not a priority, huh?"

@kalosyni_ said:

I cannot believe this Haibo, does he think we have forgotten about him STEALING funds during the pandemic Haii sies."

@OlwethuVilakazi said:

"Ayi bafethu we're in a simulation. How is a person who looted during peak Covid(allegedly), where thousands of people died, campaigning for a presidential spot?"

@Kim_Khandashisa said:

"Wasn’t he looting COVID relief funds during the pandemic? What could someone that unethical even offer us as a President? Pls, man."

ANC branch in KZN says nominating Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency was an easy decision

Briefly News previously reported that former Heath Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's African National Congress (branch) says nominating him for the presidency was a no-brainer. The branch also stated that there was no in-fighting to nominate Mkhize ahead of the ANC elective conference in December.

Mkhize's branch in ward 11 in Willowfountain, Pietermaritzburg, was the first to approach him for the presidential nomination.

Branch chairperson S'bu Mkhize told TimesLIVE that their meeting to nominate candidates for the December conference was a success because they were also approached by other branches to nominate the former health minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News