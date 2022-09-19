Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is being backed for the running of the next ANC president

The David Cecil Oxford Matiwane branch in KwaZulu-Natal believes that Mkhize is the right person for the job because he is a selfless leader

South Africans are not happy with the candidates who are running for the ANC presidency because of their history

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DURBAN - Former Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize is moving ahead with his plans to become the African National Congress's next president, despite his name being attached to the Digital Vibes corruption scandal.

An ANC branch in KwaZulu-Natal has endorsed former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency. Images: Darren Stewart & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The ruling party is hosting its elective conference in December 2022, and President Cyril Ramophosa's contenders are now rising up with backing from various ANC branches.

According to TimesLIVE, the David Cecil Oxford Matiwane branch in KwaZulu-Natal is putting Mkhize's name in the hat to become the party's next leader. The branch believes that Mkhize is the most senior ANC National Executive Council member with the most experience.

Deputy branch chairperson Sakhile Hadebe told the publication that Mkhize is respected in this region and viewed as a dedicated, selfless leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Mkhize is always up and down in the region and works tirelessly in serving the community and the organisation. Nothing will stop him being elected to be our candidate to the December national elective conference," said Hadebe.

Mkhize will have to also battle Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is once again challenging Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency after a narrow defeat at the Nasrec conference in 2017, according to IOL. Dlamini-Zuma lost after her own branch decided to back Ramaphosa instead of her.

Dlamini-Zuma might stand a better chance as she was recently backed by former President Jacob Zuma, who called on ANC branches in KZN to support her in the presidential bid.

South Africans react

South Africans seem unsure about who should become the next ANC president. Some people want Dlamini-Zuma to lead since she is not linked to any corruption scandals.

Here are some comments below:

@TonySto74753556 said:

"Jacob Zuma wants to be back in the top six of the ANC, and Zweli Mkhize wants to be president. If elected, this will show to the world that SA is a Banana Republic and that the @MYANC is nothing less than an organised crime syndicate."

@NolwaziNkomo5 said:

"I hope Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will get enough support. I prefer her to Dr Zweli Mkhize. She never stole anything from us. She has proven to be a good, wise, humble leader."

@FriendsOfZuma said:

"Mina, all I'm saying is that when Cyril Ramaphosa destroyed our businesses with a hard lockdown, he was assisted by Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Health & Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as Minister of Cogta. Now all of a sudden, one of them wants to be the champion of the people."

Zweli Mkhize slams ANC politicians for abuse of power

Briefly News previously reported that African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member Zweli Mkhize took aim at the party’s leadership who abuse political power. He was delivering a speech at the Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture at Wiggins Hall in Durban on Wednesday, 14 September.

The presidential hopeful lambasted political leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, for supposedly using their positions to eliminate opponents. In his address, Mkhize said those in power sometimes “unashamedly” use the criminal justice system to eliminate political opponents.

The NEC member said the behaviour must be condemned since it should not be part of how the state is run. Mkhize said corruption is a curse in the community, and all forms of it should be handled the same way before the law, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News