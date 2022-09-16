Retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes that he will become the president of South Africa someday

Mogoeng is convinced that his rise to the country's top position will be quite unique without lobbying

Some South Africans have made it clear that they would vote for Mogoeng if he ever ran, while some people say he should stay retired

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is adamant that running for the presidency is his true calling. However, the retired judge is not sure when he is meant to run for the top position of the country.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he will become the president of South Africa because it is calling. Images: Darren Stewart & Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Mogoeng made these remarks at the Southern African Institute of Government Auditors gala dinner in Pretoria on Thursday, 15 September. The former Chief Justice was recently appointed as the African Alliance Movement (AAM) president, which is a religious movement.

While Mogoeng believes that he is destined to become the president of South Africa, he told gala attendees that he does not know when he will be coronated as the president, according to TimesLIVE.

“I know I’m called to be president, but I don’t know when or how. It’s a calling upon my life. I don’t know how it is going to materialise," said Mogoeng.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mogoeng added that his road to the presidency will be unique because he will not start a political organisation or lobby to become the president; it will just happen through prayer and God's guidance.

The former Chief Justice added that if God chooses to change His mind about becoming the president, he will sit back, and enjoy his R2.8 million annual pension, reports SowetanLIVE.

He also denied having any political affiliation despite a representative of AMM asking South Africans to vote for Mogoeng in 2024.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans seem to fully support Mogoeng's presidency ambitions, while some say he needs to sit back and enjoy his pension money.

Here are some comments:

@Muzlam41 said:

"If some big party funder can afford to replace the pension benefits he'll be forfeiting for contesting in politics... He would be very vocal and eager to contest."

@KatPaw10 said:

"Oh please ! Go retire & leave us alone."

@tpgbru said:

"Another 61-year-old who doesn't want to retire. Ex-chief justice #Mogoeng, please go and rest. You served your country well. Dont worry bout becoming president, as it won't happen for you. Thanks, pal. "

@walter01747014 said:

"Yes, he is fit to be a president cause I don't remember any scandal from him, pure clean, this country needs leaders like him for a better life for all South African."

@ynotamil said:

"I will vote for him in 2243."

Legal expert says former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng cannot run for the presidency in 2024

Briefly News previously reported that some political analysts have weighed in on former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's decision to lead a political organisation and bid for the presidency in 2024.

Mogoeng was approached by a group of religious groupings called the All African Alliance Movement, and analysts say this is a significant move.

Speaking on eNCA, Advocate Greta Engelbrecht stated that the Chief Justice might not be able to run for office because of the role he played in his previous position. Engelbrecht says Mogoeng is restricted by two pieces of legislation, namely, the Judges Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act and the Judicial Services Commission Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News