A content creator, Daniel Mac, has in a video asked American President Joe Biden how he earns his livelihood

In a Cadillac, the president talked about how he ensures there are more electric cars produced in America

Many people who saw the video were amazed at how well the president played along like a good actor

A young man, Daniel Mac, who is popular for his What Do You Do For a Living series on social media, had a funny moment with American President Joe Biden.

In a short video posted on his page, he stopped the Cadillac the president was driving out of a workshop and asked:

"Excuse me, what do you do for a living?"

President Joe Biden with a smile said he is married to Jill Biden. Photo source: @itsdanielmac

Joe Biden acting cool

Like a paid actor, the president humoured him and said that he is married to Jill Biden. He then went further to say that he ensures more electric cars are made in the US.

Before driving off, he asked Daniel if he will like to ride with him as he is going straight to Washington from there.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

victorgaribay said:

"I didn’t know Joe Biden was chill like that."

mjcx2 said:

"I wouldn’t get in either with him driving."

camdaddy703 wondered:

"What does he do for a living????"

d307p said:

"That is cool you got to meet the President."

nikulmg said:

"He forgot he’s the president."

turk_mcgee joked:

"He doesn't know what he does, and where's he's at."

8451.jackson asked:

"How many takes did it take without him messing up?"

Biden issues executive order

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that President Biden issued an executive order boosting the US biotech sector as part of his Cancer Moonshot initiative, which invokes the national effort to land a man on the Moon 60 years ago.

The Democrat was in Boston for an address deliberately set to echo John F. Kennedy's famous 1962 "Moonshot speech" in which he called for landing an American on the lunar surface - something achieved in 1969.

Biden pushed for government-backed efforts to coordinate and fund a multilayered fight against cancer, with the goal of halving cancer death rates in the next 25 years.

