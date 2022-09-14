A Nigerian man who upgraded his iPhone OS to 16.0 has lamented that he encountered a problem after doing so

After the iOS upgrade, the phone said that his current sim is not supported as the phone went into a reset

Nigerians who were looking forward to changing their iPhone's software soon became thankful they have not done so

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man made a short TikTok video with an interesting voiceover showing what happened to his iPhone after he upgraded its iOS to 16.0.

Immediately after the upgrade was done, the phone went back to a US mode, telling the user that his current Nigerian sim in the device is not supported.

A Nigerian man upgraded his iPhone iOS to 16.0 and encountered problems. Photo source: TikTok/@soliu_opeyemi

Source: UGC

Man confused after updating iOS

The man screamed, regretting why he upgraded the operating system in the first place. The iPhone user said that he is so confused about what to do next.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who reacted to his video said that he should take the phone to computer village in Ikeja, Lagos state, to have it fixed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share different solutions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 400 comments with almost 6000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

CODM_Adedamola said:

"Try dey buy factory unlock."

katiecash215$ said:

"And I was just about to upgrade my phone o. Lol. Thanks to my Wi-Fi that shut down lo."

phoenix23457 said:

"Don’t try it if your phone is jail break."

Lexzy para said:

"Omo na the way you Dey talk dey make me dey laugh."

cantycole said:

"This happened too my samsung phone too i just vex sell it off and got another phone."

marvelice1 said:

"Omo nah small remain I fit enter am this morning. I dey try update to iOS 16 instead of 15.7."

Mixed reactions as 23-year-old lady gets R36k, iPhone 13 and boxes of gifts from boyfriend on birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady set social media on fire after sharing the numerous gifts her boyfriend got her on her birthday.

An overjoyed Edidiong Asikpo took to her Instagram page to share photos while affirming that she was surprised with 10 boxes containing gift items.

According to Asikpo, her boyfriend had connived with her friends to plan the huge surprise that includes items as an iPhone 13, shoes and other items.

Source: Legit.ng