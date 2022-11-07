A young lady has been celebrated on social media for making stunning furniture from old tires

Facebook page Banny Fans shared pictures of the woman and her undeniably impressive creations

The people on social media were wowed and helped hype the lady and her awesome work in the comments

Recycling is cool; one woman has made it clear that another man’s trash can be another man’s treasure. Turning old tires into statement furniture pieces, the lady dropped jaws.

Facebook page Banny Fans showed off a woman and her gorgeous creations on social media. Image: Facebook / Banny Fans

Source: Facebook

We live in an age where upcycling and recycling is a selling point. This woman has an undeniable gift for doing just that.

Facebook page Banny Fans shared pictures of a humble woman and the incredible furniture that she makes from old tires. It takes a different level of creativity to do what she does, pure talent, for sure!

“Look what she did with old tires ♻️”

Social media users were wowed by the statement furniture made for old tires

Seeing how the lady transformed old, dirty tires into stunning pieces of furniture had jaws gaping. This woman is talented, and people hyped her in the comments.

Take a look:

Debby Braet said:

“So creative and useful!”

Giovanna Persad said:

“Wow! That's awesome! GOOD job. God has certainly bless you with creativity and talent.”

Beck Sch said:

“This is such an amazing idea and the furniture looks sooooo good. Way to repurpose and give something a second life.”

Udo Becher said:

“Beautiful work at least these tires are not going to landfill, very clever lady.”

Pauline Elliott said:

“Wow! That's awesome! Talented and creative young lady God bless you ”

Landrick Land K said:

“Wow how do I get some I'm interested in buying.”

Source: Briefly News