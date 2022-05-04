The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mckingtorch Africa has built a bench that also serves as a table

The Ghanaian creative and social entrepreneur made the double-purpose furniture from recycled plastic waste

In a video online, he demonstrates how the bench that comes with lockers could be turned into a table for usage

Ghanaian creative and social entrepreneur, Makafui Awuku, has built a bench that doubles as a table from recycled plastic waste collected from the streets of Accra.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mckingtorch Africa showed off his newly made double-purpose furniture on Twitter Wednesday, May 4.

In a video clip, he demonstrates how users of the bench could convert it into a table for usage as he revealed that it comes with lockers.

Impressive dual-purpose furniture

''I made this bench that converts to a table in seconds, and made from recycled plastic waste from the streets of Accra,'' he shared with the video.

Even though the video is quite impressive, it is yet to gain traction on social media. At the time of writing this report, Awuku's post had gained fewer reactions.

Watch the amazing video below:

Mckingtorch Africa Unveils Ghana's First-Ever Solar-Powered Bus Shelter Made from Plastic Waste

Not long ago, Awuku's environmental sustainability brand, McKingtorch Africa, commissioned the country's first solar-powered bus shelter also made from recycled and upcycled plastic waste.

The Bus Shelter Proof-of-Concept project is the country's first and possibly the first on the continent.

McKingtorch Africa unveiled the first bus shelter of the programme at Dzorwulu in Accra on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

