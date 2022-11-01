Social media users are incredibly wowed by a vendor who became her family’s first graduate after bagging her nursing qualification

Nomandithini Metu is a single mother and overcame so much adversity to achieve her dream

The 40-year-old’s story has left many inspired, with congratulations pouring in for the hard-working woman

A determined lady who was formerly a vendor has left many inspired after becoming a qualified nurse.

Nomandithini Metu wants to create a great life for her family. Image: University of Fort Hare/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Nomandithini Metu had to overcome many challenges to bag her Bachelor of Nursing qualification from the University of Fort Hare.

According to Pondoland Times, the single mother from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape was a vendor since 2010 before finally taking the brave step to return to university and obtain her qualification.

The 40-year-old also became the very first person within her family to bag a degree from a tertiary institution. How amazing!

Nomandithini was honoured in a post by the University of Fort Hare and noted that she completed her qualification to create a good life for her children.

“I did this to improve the lives of my family members, to build my mother a house and also to prove to myself and others that anything and everything is possible when you keep pushing.”

The hard-working lady is currently doing her community service at Cloete Joubert Hospital in Barkley East.

Nomandithini’s story inspired many people, with so many peeps wishing her well for the amazing win on the university’s LinkedIn post that honoured her.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Lungiswa Nyakati said:

“Congrats, mkido, well done.”

Nondumiso Mcako added:

“Well done, big girl! You make women proud and are a role model to your kids. Congrats, dear.”

Mziwenkosi Nyangiwe reacted:

“Congratulations. Hard work pays off.”

