A beautiful young lady smiled brightly after graduating as a nurse and shared her exciting news on social media

The stunner looked lovely wearing a cute white dress and heels to match as she shared her special moment with her loved ones

Many netizens congratulated the beaut, with others asking her to be a kind healthcare professional

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A stunning young woman is setting social media ablaze with news about her nursing graduation.

The gorgeous nurse received many compliments online. Image: @Lebo_Ramaisa.

Source: Twitter

The proud woman shared some pictures of her graduation on Twitter and looked super cute in a short white dress and cute matching heels.

@Lebo_Ramaisa also expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the major win, with the caption of her post reading:

“So, I did the things on Thursday and graduated. Officially a professional nurse. God is Good!”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Let's peek at the inspiring post:

It’s wonderful to see women excelling in their academic endeavours and valuing education.

Many people wished the stunner well, with others imploring her to be kind to the patients she helps instead of treating them badly.

Here are some of the top online reactions:

@Pasi___M said:

“Congratulations. I was also there.”

@eliz_bug reacted:

“Beautiful nurse, please don’t be rude like other nurses.”

@khosi_wa added:

“Welcome to the night shift.”

@VladimirKotovSA tried shooting his shot:

“I am already sick hle Lebo; please attend to me as soon as possible.”

@chimacovenda wrote:

“Congratulations. Well done. A massive achievement.”

@Siyavuy77463877 wished her the best of luck with her future endeavours:

“I hope you find the job that will pay you the salary you deserve. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

@karabo47 loved her shoes:

“Well done. Hard work pays off, indeed, and your shoes are fire.”

Stunner from Johannesburg shares cute graduation pic, leaves online peeps inspired by brains & beauty

In another inspiring story about academic excellence Briefly News also wrote about a beautiful babe who set social media ablaze after sharing a cute snap of herself at her graduation.

The hun studied criminology at the University of Pretoria and looked hella cute, noting that she feels so ready to bag another belt. Online peeps were inspired by the lovely lady, complimenting her looks and wishing her well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News