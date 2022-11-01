One loving mother is super amped about her daughter becoming a student at the University of Oxford

Isang Awah noted that a few years ago, her daughter was told she would never get into a prestigious university, but through hard work, the young woman managed to obtain her dream

Many peeps were proud of the young lady’s achievement and commended her mom for never giving up on her

An excited mom is incredibly proud of her daughter becoming a student at the University of Oxford, sharing her joy online.

Isang Awah is thrilled about her daughter's Oxford admission.

In a LinkedIn post, Isang Awah opened up about the family’s long journey to ensure her daughter achieved her dream, especially after the teenager was discouraged and told to settle because of her grades.

But through perseverance, faith, hard work, and her parents’ belief, the young woman managed to accomplish her goal.

Isang then noted that parents should not allow other people to tell them what their kids are capable of and encouraged them to always encourage their children.

Many people agreed with the proud mother’s sentiments and congratulated her for her daughter’s win.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Juliet Roche said:

“I am happy for your daughter, and I think your education and role must have inspired her and given her confidence. How do we give able children from families without a university education the same support and confidence?”

Rebbecca Hemmings added:

“What a joyful, inspiring, feel-good post. Congratulations to you all, and especially your daughter.”

Sushil Verma reacted:

“Isang Awah, great support, great toil. Results have to show up. Awesome.”

Meet Lwandle Ntshangase: SA Matriculant Accepted at Oxford University to Study Law

In a related story by Briefly News, Lwandle Ntshangase, a 2021 St John’s College matriculant, has been accepted to attend Oxford University.

Achieving an average of 91.2% pass and making it into the top 1% for English and Life Orientation, the young man has done Mzansi proud. Becoming a lawyer is something Lwandle has dreamed of for a long time, and this is his first step in making it happen.

Source: Briefly News