A hard-working lady in the construction sector is impressing many with her diligence and fabulous look

Posting a pic in her hard hat and reflector vest, the strong woman captured the attention of many

Some gents flirted with her, with others admiring her for taking on the hard-hitting career with zeal and poise

One perseverant lady in the construction sector has impressed many social media users with her dedication and grace.

The construction worker impressed many. Image: @phuti1998.

Source: Twitter

The beaut posted a snap wearing a hard hat and reflector jacket while at work and made waves online.

Many netizens admired @phuti1998 for taking on the heavy-duty career, while some gents admired her beauty.

It’s wonderful to see ladies excelling in male-dominated spaces and taking on their roles with perseverance, strength, and poise.

Let’s take a peek at the post, which has garnered over 3k likes thus far:

Here are some engaging reactions from peeps:

“Someone’s daughter is very beautiful.”

@Irishbo28377188 made her some promises:

“I pay lobola for you and buy you your own property and make you an independent woman, and you will be your own boss, and I’ll take you on holidays overseas.”

@benathi_J inquired:

“Hello. How are things on site?”

@Plug_king_ said:

“Hello, can I make an appointment to come and see you?”

@PraveshMaharaj2 reacted:

“Stunning as ever. Have an amazing day and a fabulous weekend. With looks like that, you deserve to.”

@MarutleTonga added:

“Hey, my beautiful friend.”

Source: Briefly News