Stunner Celebrates Helping to Deliver 1st Baby, Netizens Shower Praise: “We Love to See It”
- One gorgeous woman is over the moon after assisting a lady with delivering her baby, posting snaps looking cute wearing scrubs online
- Twitter user, @Mskelebogile, captured the attention of many, with some ladies even sharing their positive experiences with healthcare students helping with their deliveries
- Some guys flirted with the determined sis and claimed they were not feeling healthy, in an attempt to capture her attention
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A beautiful student in the field of healthcare has taken to social media to relish her special moment after helping to deliver her very first baby.
The young lady posted a picture wearing a blue scrub top and looked stunning, flaunting her natural, glowing skin.
Twitter user, @Mskelebogile, captured the attention of many, with some gentlemen trying to flirt with her, feigning illness.
A lady even commented that her baby was delivered by a student and noted that her experience was made positive through that person.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Let’s peek at @Mskelebogile’s post:
Let’s look at some of the coolest reactions from netizens:
@princcesskay said:
“My baby was delivered by a student nurse. She also stitched me up. She was the sweetest. I pray for you all to stay amazing and not wear out. The senior nurse was a horror.”
@DistinctLee added:
“Looking good. Congratulations on your first delivery.”
@Kgola_ reacted:
“Doctor Kele, man!”
@Dumi14116346 reacted:
“Some of us will be getting sick every day now.”
@Maboke_Jo wrote:
“Doctor Lebza or Doctor Kele. Which one would you prefer?”
@Liyabonatwaise tried his luck:
“I think I am feeling sick.”
@Kgola_ exclaimed:
“Doctor Kele, man!”
Stunning mom of 1 celebrates becoming a qualified nurse, shares cute pics online and sets fire to social media
In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online.
Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform.
The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.
The mom is excited to start her professional journey and create a good life for her little boy.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News