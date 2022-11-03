One gorgeous woman is over the moon after assisting a lady with delivering her baby, posting snaps looking cute wearing scrubs online

Twitter user, @Mskelebogile, captured the attention of many, with some ladies even sharing their positive experiences with healthcare students helping with their deliveries

Some guys flirted with the determined sis and claimed they were not feeling healthy, in an attempt to capture her attention

A beautiful student in the field of healthcare has taken to social media to relish her special moment after helping to deliver her very first baby.

The beautiful lady was thrilled about her first delivery. Image: @Mskelebogile.

Source: Twitter

The young lady posted a picture wearing a blue scrub top and looked stunning, flaunting her natural, glowing skin.

A lady even commented that her baby was delivered by a student and noted that her experience was made positive through that person.

Let’s peek at @Mskelebogile’s post:

Let’s look at some of the coolest reactions from netizens:

@princcesskay said:

“My baby was delivered by a student nurse. She also stitched me up. She was the sweetest. I pray for you all to stay amazing and not wear out. The senior nurse was a horror.”

@DistinctLee added:

“Looking good. Congratulations on your first delivery.”

@Kgola_ reacted:

“Doctor Kele, man!”

@Dumi14116346 reacted:

“Some of us will be getting sick every day now.”

@Maboke_Jo wrote:

“Doctor Lebza or Doctor Kele. Which one would you prefer?”

@Liyabonatwaise tried his luck:

“I think I am feeling sick.”

@Kgola_ exclaimed:

Stunning mom of 1 celebrates becoming a qualified nurse, shares cute pics online and sets fire to social media

In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online.

Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform.

The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.

The mom is excited to start her professional journey and create a good life for her little boy.

Source: Briefly News