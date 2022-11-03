Global site navigation

Stunner Celebrates Helping to Deliver 1st Baby, Netizens Shower Praise: "We Love to See It"
Women Empowerment



by  Kauthar Gool
  • One gorgeous woman is over the moon after assisting a lady with delivering her baby, posting snaps looking cute wearing scrubs online
  • Twitter user, @Mskelebogile, captured the attention of many, with some ladies even sharing their positive experiences with healthcare students helping with their deliveries
  • Some guys flirted with the determined sis and claimed they were not feeling healthy, in an attempt to capture her attention

A beautiful student in the field of healthcare has taken to social media to relish her special moment after helping to deliver her very first baby.

A healthcare student is so excited about helping a lady give birth, sharing her joy on Twitter
The beautiful lady was thrilled about her first delivery. Image: @Mskelebogile.
The young lady posted a picture wearing a blue scrub top and looked stunning, flaunting her natural, glowing skin.

Twitter user, @Mskelebogile, captured the attention of many, with some gentlemen trying to flirt with her, feigning illness.

A lady even commented that her baby was delivered by a student and noted that her experience was made positive through that person.

Let’s peek at @Mskelebogile’s post:

Let’s look at some of the coolest reactions from netizens:

@princcesskay said:

“My baby was delivered by a student nurse. She also stitched me up. She was the sweetest. I pray for you all to stay amazing and not wear out. The senior nurse was a horror.”

@DistinctLee added:

“Looking good. Congratulations on your first delivery.”



“Doctor Kele, man!”

@Dumi14116346 reacted:

“Some of us will be getting sick every day now.”

@Maboke_Jo wrote:

“Doctor Lebza or Doctor Kele. Which one would you prefer?”

@Liyabonatwaise tried his luck:

“I think I am feeling sick.”



“Doctor Kele, man!”

