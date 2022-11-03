A determined young graduate celebrated obtaining her qualification, thanking caffeine for helping her conquer the journey

The newly qualified sis looked lovely on the day, rocking a blue dress and orange heels to match

Netizens commended the hun for making education fashionable, with others asking her to credit other people in her life who helped her along the road

One perseverant lady who wasn’t afraid to burn the midnight oil thanked coffee for her academic success.

Coffee helped this graduate succeed academically. Image: @Ntetheh_MaZwide.

Source: Twitter

The smart lady celebrated her graduation with a pretty pic online and looked super stoked about the big win.

@Ntetheh_MaZwide inspired many people with her post, which read:

“I’d like to thank coffee for allowing me to get to this point.”

Here is the post:

Many social media peeps encouraged her to thank others who were part and parcel of her academic success, with others commending her for making education fashionable.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions:

@Shepard18810398 reacted:

“And who else? You didn't get here on your own. Give flowers, please.”

@Maphumzah is proud:

“Congratulations, Ntethe. You did it. Continue to make education fashionable.”

@Gudisile_ said:

“Congratulations on your achievement.”

@Sbusii_4470 wrote:

“You are such a gorgeous girl! Congratulations once again.”

@Kuhle10 is wowed:

“Wow, those sleepless nights and a lot of coffee paid off. Congratulations, nkosazana.”

@iamANKUR_96 wished her well:

“Congratulations. Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

@MatjieMpumi expressed her pride in the graduate’s achievement:

“Congratulations, twin. You are looking all sorts of beautiful.”

@njovue commented:

“Congrats, clearly it is some special coffee you’re drinking. Can I be your drinking buddy?”

Source: Briefly News