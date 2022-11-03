Palesa Tau, a former Survivor SA contestant, radio host and media personality, has taken to the socials to flaunt her new car

The inspiring lady posted her stylish Suzuki on Twitter and said she named her new ride ‘Suzi’

Palesa’s post raked in close to 10k likes, with tweeps congratulating her on the awesome milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Survivor SA contestant, Palesa Tau, has posted a pic of her new Suzuki online, smiling brightly as she held the keys to the stylish whip.

Palesa Tau is proud of her Suzuki, which she named Suzi. Image: Palesa Tau.

Source: Twitter

The woman, who is also a radio host, presenter, and voice-over artist, shared her special moment online and received many compliments about the milestone, with her post captioned:

“Say hello to my new baby, Suzi the Suzuki.”

Let’s have a look at Palesa's post and some compliments she received on the win:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Kaile940692105 said:

“Congratulations. I believe Refentse’s customer service is so amazing. I bought myself a gift there, and even now, I’m happy with it.”

@LefaWaleTaurus advised:

“One rule of the road; respect taxi drivers and never get mad when they cut you off. Understand that the numbers aren’t in your favour, 15 passengers plus him. You’re alone, even if you got angels in your car; it’s a five-seater.”

@ZinhleKheswa5 commented:

“Hello, Suzzy. Suzanne of Days.”

@Jmolema2 reacted:

“Nice car, Palesa. Respect it, and it will also respect you.”

@KgothatsoMokwe6 added:

“Beautiful car, comfortable and fuel-efficient. Well done.”

@KSigenu noted:

“Congrats, and I believe it’s an excellent choice. Please look after it, and it will look after you.”

@Maleqwa7 said:

“Hi, Suzi. Hi, baby girl. Congratulations, hun.”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

In another inspiring story about female success by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady is super excited about her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip and a lovely home.

The Johannesburg-based babe took to LinkedIn to express her gratitude for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones.

Social media users went nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News