Zozibini Tunzi’s star keeps rising, with the 29-year-old continually impressing fans with her style and poise

The former Miss Universe posted glowing snaps from Curaçao on Instagram and expressed how much she loved the place

Her post raked in over 15k likes thus far, with many netizens commenting on how radiant she looked

Zozibini Tunzi keeps wowing online peeps with her versatile looks and took to Instagram to post a couple of glowing snaps from Curaçao.

Zozibini Tunzi is a true glowing globetrotter and an inspiration to many. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old has had quite a busy year and continues to prove that despite being crowned Miss Universe in 2019, her star continues to rise, with the sis gorgeous, multitalented, and an inspiration to many.

Zozibini’s latest photos exuded her gorgeous African glow, with her post even getting the attention of well-known celebrities like Minnie Dlamini.

The former Miss Universe’s post was captioned:

“Big Island girl energy! Curaçao, you’ve got my heart.”

Let’s have a look at the post:

Many Insta peeps loved the former Miss Universe’s glow, with some suggesting that she makes the beautiful island her permanent home because of the radiant glow she emanated there.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from commenters:

Minniedlamini loved the look:

“Do you mind?”

urlander_janya reacted:

“Zozi must stay permanently in Curaçao. Wow, she's glowing there.”

Jennifermaphutha was wowed:

“Shuu! The Universe has spoken, and we have understood.”

Iamfannyalberto commented:

“Stunning! [We are] so honoured to have you on the island. I enjoyed your presentation at Ctr-Alt-Del. Will turn left!”

Olivia.mukata loved her inner and outer vibe:

“You are such a beauty, inside and out.”

