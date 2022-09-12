A heartwarming video shows a bride-to-be break down in tears at the sight of her late father's Ford Mustang that's worse for wear

In a fantastic turn of events, her fiance had her father's 1986 Ford Mustang 5.0 GTO Convertible fixed

Her husband gifted the car to her as a memory to hold on to as it was one of the few things left behind by her dad

A husband gave his new wife a gift that belonged to her late father, and the heartwarming moment has gone viral.

The groom gave his wife a heartwarming surprise that was captured on video. Image: Tik Tok

The woman's dad had passed away, and the 1986 Ford Mustang 5.0 GTO Convertible he left behind was one of his few possessions. But, unfortunately, the muscle car wasn't in working condition.

A viral Tik Tok video by user Lace303 shows the woman breaking down as she hears the car start for the first time. Her husband had the car repaired and surprised his wife on their wedding day.

Viewers of the video responded with heartwarming comments about the man's actions; here are a few listed below:

@missyoneil said:

"Well, he understood the assignment without instructions! Hold tight because you know he listens to everything!"

@Crystal Bowen said:

"This is a beautiful moment. I understand what it means to miss your parents on your wedding. this is the sweetest wedding gift."

