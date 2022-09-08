A traditional healer was filmed celebrating purchasing a brand new whip, and the post went viral

The woman's smile is infectious as she pulls the covers off her Toyota Agya city hatchback

The Agya is priced from R192 300 and is powered by a 1.0-litre engine with a five-speed manual doing duty

A video of a traditional healer collecting her new whip has gone viral.

The clip on Tik Tok was uploaded by Thobani Mkhize, a sales executive at Mortimer Motor Group in Escourt KwaZulu-Natal.

The post has over 6 000 'likes', 60 'shares' and received 200 comments, with all the viewers congratulating the woman on taking delivery of her new whip.

According to dealerfloor.co.za, the Agya was launched in 2020 and is a budget hatchback primarily used for city driving due to its compact nature.

The miniature car is powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine that develops 49kW and 89Nm. It's available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

The claimed fuel consumption is a low 4.8-litres per 100km, and it takes 14 seconds to reach 100km/h from a standstill.

Notable features include ABS, EBD, front airbags and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Car salesman dancing skills put on show as a woman collects whip from dealership

Briefly News reported that a Volkswagen car salesman whose dance moves went viral is in the news again.

Phathutshedzo Sigudu Mutheiwana, a new vehicle sales executive at Bidvest McCarthy Volkswagen, uploaded a new video. It shows the famous Collen salesman handing over a car to a client at Volkswagen Arcadia.

Collen's antics and bespoke handover of vehicles went viral a few weeks back, and South Africans who watched the video loved him. In the latest clip, he has a partner who joins in on the dancing, much to the woman's amusement.

The video has received over 4 000 shares and 1 000 'likes'. Many people commented on the video, reacting to the duo's dancing skills.

