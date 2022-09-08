Heartwarming Video Shows Traditional Healer Collects Brand New Whip, Her Smile Is Infectious
- A traditional healer was filmed celebrating purchasing a brand new whip, and the post went viral
- The woman's smile is infectious as she pulls the covers off her Toyota Agya city hatchback
- The Agya is priced from R192 300 and is powered by a 1.0-litre engine with a five-speed manual doing duty
A video of a traditional healer collecting her new whip has gone viral.
The clip on Tik Tok was uploaded by Thobani Mkhize, a sales executive at Mortimer Motor Group in Escourt KwaZulu-Natal.
The post has over 6 000 'likes', 60 'shares' and received 200 comments, with all the viewers congratulating the woman on taking delivery of her new whip.
Watch the video below:
According to dealerfloor.co.za, the Agya was launched in 2020 and is a budget hatchback primarily used for city driving due to its compact nature.
The miniature car is powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine that develops 49kW and 89Nm. It's available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.
The claimed fuel consumption is a low 4.8-litres per 100km, and it takes 14 seconds to reach 100km/h from a standstill.
Notable features include ABS, EBD, front airbags and a touchscreen infotainment system.
Car salesman dancing skills put on show as a woman collects whip from dealership
Briefly News reported that a Volkswagen car salesman whose dance moves went viral is in the news again.
Phathutshedzo Sigudu Mutheiwana, a new vehicle sales executive at Bidvest McCarthy Volkswagen, uploaded a new video. It shows the famous Collen salesman handing over a car to a client at Volkswagen Arcadia.
Collen's antics and bespoke handover of vehicles went viral a few weeks back, and South Africans who watched the video loved him. In the latest clip, he has a partner who joins in on the dancing, much to the woman's amusement.
The video has received over 4 000 shares and 1 000 'likes'. Many people commented on the video, reacting to the duo's dancing skills.
Source: Briefly News