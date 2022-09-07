Pearl Thusi is one of South Africa's best-known actresses and has starred in films and TV series such as Quantico and Catching Feelings. She describes herself as an 'African Tomb Raider' in her Instagram bio. She has a huge following on Instagram with over 4.7 million followers and is highly influential on social media platforms.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Pearl Thusi has become a tour de force in the entertainment industry. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

We look at three whips she has been photographed with on social media.

1. Classic Chevrolet convertible

According to Chevrolet, the convertible is powered by a naturally-aspirated V8 engine and uses a manual soft roof. Thusi is featured with the car on a photoshoot in America.

2. Rolls-Royce

According to Rolls-Royce, the Phantom features 'suicide' doors. It's powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine with over 300kW and 800Nm.

It has special wool mats and leather from the best cows in the world used for their hide. The luxury features include a roof that is fitted with LED lights to replicate the night sky.

The Phantom is available with an optional Black Detailing, that includes a darkened windscreen, exhaust and the rear lights.

3. Jeep Wrangler

According to Jeep, the Wrangler is powered by a V6 Penstar engine and is fitted with a four-wheel-drive system for excellent traction off-road.

The SUV is priced from R949 900 and the styling features include the conic round headlamps and seven slot grille.

The Wrangler has multiple door options and a new infotainment Uconnect system helps keep the driver connected with access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

King Monada's balls out with these 5 cool and interesting whips

Briefly News reported that King Monada is a singer, songwriter and music producer. At just 29 years old, he became a household name in South Africa after his breakthrough hit "Ska Bhora Moreki" was released in 2016.

The musician is passionate about cool cars and shows them off loud and proud on social media. His favourites include a BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63.

King Monada has an eclectic collection of cars, including a classic Mercedes, two high-performance coupes and a 4x4 SUV.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News