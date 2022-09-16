Action movies feature cars, particularly cars driving fast with stunt drivers. The downside is that accidents happen, and many cars may be destroyed during filming.

Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw' press conference on August 5, 2019, in Beijing, China. Image: by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty

Thankfully, stunt and precision drivers are paid to crash cars and drive them to the limit during films.

We take a look at the three films that, according to Forbes.com, saw the most vehicles crashed in any movie in Hollywood history. Hold on tight.

1. Transformers III: Dark of the Moon

IMDB reports that The trilogy of the famed series starred Shia Lebeouf, Patrick Dempsey, and Josh Duhamel and saw an incredible 532 cars destroyed.

2. The Matrix Reloaded

The second Matrix film saw 300 cars destroyed in the flick that starred Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, RottenTomatoes reports.

3. The Fast and Furious 5

The quintessential car flick series of the 2000s saw 250 cars destroyed in the fifth film, starring Paul Walker and Vin Diesel.

The Fastest Camera Car in the World Is a R3,2 Million Lamborghini Huracan Than Can Film at Over 290km/h

Briefly News reported that the secret behind how some of the fastest cars in the world are filmed has been uncovered: a modified vehicle known as the 'Huracam' is behind the awesome shots. The car is valued at over R3,2 million and is one-of-a-kind thanks to extreme modifications to accomplish what no other camera can achieve: film the fastest cars in the world.

The company that operates the 'Huracam' is ActivFilms, a United States company that works out of Sacramento, California, established in 2011. The company's website says it lists itself as one of the leading car media outlets in the US. According to Transportation Insider, there are other vehicles fitted with cameras that operate via a gyro-stabilised rig however Italian supercar is the fastest of its kind in the world.

ActivFilms says the Huracan is an LP610 model that has been modified with a VF Engineering Supercharger to increase power to a startling 589kW. The camera is located in the Lamborghini's front boot as the engine is at the rear, and it's able to be a driver at the stabilised operating speed of over 290km/h,

