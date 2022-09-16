Jada Pinket Smith and Will Smith made headlines earlier this year when the movie star slapped comedian and host Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Jada celebrates her 51st birthday on Sunday, 18 September, and we're looking at the cars she owns with her husband, Will.

Jada Pinkett birthday - A look at her and Will Smith's cars

The diminutive actress has been married to Will Smith, who is 53 years old, since 1997, and they have two children together.

These are three cars the couple owns together:

1. Maybach 57

2006 Mercedes Benz Maybach 57s. Image: Photo by Barrett-Jackson via Getty

The luxury Maybach sedan was unveiled in 1997 and is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine with over 445kW and a massive 1000Nm.

According to Motor1.com, the company stopped production of the 57 sedans in 2012, and despite hoping to sell 2 000 units per year, only 3 000 models were sold during its lifespan.

2. Tesla Roadster

A view of the Roadster 2.5 shown on the Tesla stand at the Geneva Motor Show. Image: Jean-Marc ZAORSKI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The first generation of Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster convertible model has become a collector's item, reports notebookcheck.net.

The car had a lithium-ion battery fitted and promised performance figures of 3.7 seconds to reach close to 100km/h from a standstill, a top speed of 125 mph and an electric range of 244 miles.

3. Bentley Azure

Sean "P.Diddy" Combs's Bentley during PlayStation 2 Celebrates Red White and Blue with Poolside Party at PlayStation 2 Hotel at The Bentley in Southampton. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The Bentley Azure has the air and swag of one of the most fantastic cars in the world.

According to Bentley, it debuted in 1995 and stopped production in 2003. It was powered by a V12 engine and fitted with the luxury features such as leather seats and wool mats.

