A new muscular Hilux model has been unveiled by Toyota, the GR-S for R865 400

It has the familiar 2.8 GD diesel engine upped to 165kW and 550Nm which is impressive

It has GR-S elements on the outside and even rides on huge 17-inch wheels

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The very first GR-S Hilux has been launched in South Africa, and it's a genuine performance bakkie.

Toyota throws cat among the pigeons with new 165kW Hilux GR model for Mzansi

Source: UGC

According to Motorpress, it is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine with 165kW and 550Nm.

Sleek turbocharged Hatch: Volkswagen Taigo 1,0 TSI DSG R Line Driven in South Africa

Briefly News reported that Volkswagen's local lineup has changed dramatically over the last five to seven years. A slew of sedans like the CC, Passat, Jetta, and Arteon. Only the Polo sedan clings to life.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

During that time, VW has grown fond of the letter 'T', as it introduced the T-Cross, Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc, and most recently, the Taigo, Motorpress reports. Briefly News Car & Tech Editor Sean Parker drove the latter at its local launch in Johannesburg. VW head of Group Communications Andile Dlamini spoke exclusively to Briefly News. It said the brand is excited to launch the new model in South Africa with its 'Taigo Junction' event for customers. The Taigo is based on the same platform as the popular Polo and is placed between the entry-level T-Cross and snazzy T-RoUnfortunately, pricing starts at R429 900, and only the 85kW 1,0-litre engine is available to a seven-speed DSG. The flagship R-Line model will set one back R486 000. The R-Line sets itself apart from the rest of the range with a high-gloss front bumper and longitudinal air intake bars.

Up in the Highveld, the engine struggled to make an impression on me, but there's no denying frugality is a redeeming feature. The noise, vibration, and harshness levels were excellent on our drive from Gauteng to the Free State. The Taigo's cosseted ride quality played to the tune of a fuss-free driving style rather than aggressive throttle inputs. It's not going to win any awards for steering feel when cornering, but rather, the rack is set up for easy maneuvering in tight spaces.

Source: Briefly News