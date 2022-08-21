Volkswagen launched its new Taigo, and we drove the hatch at its event in Johannesburg

The Taigo slots in between the brand's entry-level T-Cross and the snazzy Golf-based T-Roc

The Taigo we drove was the flagship R-Line model powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with 85kW mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox

Volkswagen's local lineup has changed dramatically over the last five to seven years. A slew of sedans like the CC, Passat, Jetta and Arteon. Only the Polo sedan clings to life.

Sleek compact hatch: Volkswagen Taigo 1,0 TSI DSG R Line driven in South Africa

During that time, VW has grown fond of the letter 'T', as it introduced the T-Cross, Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc and most recently, the Taigo, Motorpress reports. Briefly News Car & Tech Editor Sean Parker drove the latter at its local launch in Johannesburg.

VW head of Group Communications Andile Dlamini spoke exclusively to Briefly News. It said the brand is excited to launch the new model in South Africa with its 'Taigo Junction' event for customers.

The Taigo is based on the same platform as the popular Polo and is placed between the entry-level T-Cross and snazzy T-RoUnfortunately, pricing starts at R429 900, and only the 85kW 1,0-litre engine is available to a seven-speed DSG. The flagship R-Line model will set one back R486 000. The R-Line sets itself apart from the rest of the range with a high-gloss front bumper and longitudinal bars of the air intakes.

Up in the Highveld, the engine struggled to make an impression on me, but there's no denying frugality is a redeeming feature.

The noise, vibration and harshness levels were excellent on our drive from Gauteng to the Free State. The Taigo's cosseted ride quality played to the tune of a fuss-free driving style rather than aggressive throttle inputs. It's not going to win any awards for steering feel when cornering, but rather, the rack is set up for easy manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Practically, the Taigo boasts a 434-litre boot which is larger than the T-Cross and T-Roc. However, the rear and front passenger space are adequate, and the seats are comfortable with good lateral support.

The interior is high quality and headlined by a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, Active Info Display and an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system that can be tricky to use as they require concentration to change items via the touchscreen.

The overall packaging is more high-riding hatch than a compact SUV, and it's a welcome addition to VW's range.

