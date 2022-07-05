Volkswagen South Africa announced its refreshed T-Roc will go on sale from local dealers on 5 July 2022

Three models will be on offer with a choice of two engines and two trim levels with pricing starting from R563 800

Since its introduction two years ago the German carmaker has sold 4 490 units of the coupe-styled SUV

Volkswagen's SUV-heavy line-up receives another injection with the news of its updated T-Roc model going on sale from 5 July.

The more muscular-looking T-Roc is now on sale in South Africa. Image: MotorPress

The entry-level engine option is a 1.4-litre TSI with 110kW and 250 Nm which uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox to send power to the front wheels, MotorPress reports. Volkswagen claims a top speed of 205km/h and combined fuel consumption of 6.3-litres per 100km.

The more powerful engine is the familiar 2.0-litre TSI producing 140kW and 320Nm. It uses a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that sends power to all four wheels and boasts a top speed of 216km/h. Volkswagen says the larger motor uses 7.3-litres per 100km.

Standard kit includes LED headlights and taillights as standard. Volkswagen's smart IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are optional including the IQ. Drive assistance systems such as Travel Assist. Another topical standard feature is the Digital Cockpit, IOL reports.

Prices:

Design 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic - R563 800

Design 2.0 TSI 140kW 4MOTION DSG - R627 300

R-Line 2.0 TSI 140kW 4MOTION DSG - R660 400

