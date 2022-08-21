A Joburg man's reaction to seeing a Ferrari hypercar in Bryanston has gone viral

The man cannot contain his excitement at the hybrid performance car passing him on the road

The driver says: "No! Stop it right now, the Ferrari the Ferrari, not the Ferrari the Ferrari dawg"

A video of a man exclaiming while recording a Ferrari LaFerrari in Johannesburg has gone viral.

The LaFerrari is widely considered to the ultimate model from the Italian carmaker. Image: Facebook

According to Zero2Turbo, the hybrid Italian hypercar was spotted in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The 35-second video perfectly captures the man's emotions as he exclaims recklessly.

As the V12-powered car two-door drives passed, he says:

"What!? No! Stop it right now, the Ferrari the Ferrari, not the Ferrari the Ferrari dawg"

Watch the clip below:

According to Ferrari, the LaFerrari is powered by a V12 engine and one electric motor to produce 708kW mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and has a top speed of over 350km/h.

The exclusive nature of the car led to Ferrari only producing 499 units, which cost around $1 500 000 or over R25 million when launched in 2013.

Since then, the LaFerrari has increased in value, and CarScoops.com reported that a 2014 model was sold at an auction at Monterey Car Week for $3.1 million or R52 million.

South Africans responded to the post:

Krisjka Zeelie says:

"I would have guaranteed caused an accident seeing this beaut!"

Michael Comins says:

"Dream level stuff!"

Edward Van Rensburg says:

"Day made for this guy."

