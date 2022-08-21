“Love the Commentary”: South Africans Love Man’s Excited Reaction to Spotting R52 Million Ferrari LaFerrari
- A Joburg man's reaction to seeing a Ferrari hypercar in Bryanston has gone viral
- The man cannot contain his excitement at the hybrid performance car passing him on the road
- The driver says: "No! Stop it right now, the Ferrari the Ferrari, not the Ferrari the Ferrari dawg"
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
A video of a man exclaiming while recording a Ferrari LaFerrari in Johannesburg has gone viral.
According to Zero2Turbo, the hybrid Italian hypercar was spotted in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The 35-second video perfectly captures the man's emotions as he exclaims recklessly.
As the V12-powered car two-door drives passed, he says:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"What!? No! Stop it right now, the Ferrari the Ferrari, not the Ferrari the Ferrari dawg"
Watch the clip below:
According to Ferrari, the LaFerrari is powered by a V12 engine and one electric motor to produce 708kW mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and has a top speed of over 350km/h.
The exclusive nature of the car led to Ferrari only producing 499 units, which cost around $1 500 000 or over R25 million when launched in 2013.
Since then, the LaFerrari has increased in value, and CarScoops.com reported that a 2014 model was sold at an auction at Monterey Car Week for $3.1 million or R52 million.
South Africans responded to the post:
Krisjka Zeelie says:
"I would have guaranteed caused an accident seeing this beaut!"
Michael Comins says:
"Dream level stuff!"
Edward Van Rensburg says:
"Day made for this guy."
Lives of the rich: Mzansi reacts to viral video of parents' whips at prestigious Durban school
Briefly News reported that a viral video showing the expensive whips spotted outside Durban High School has Mzansi going crazy.
The clip posted on Twitter features cars such as a Ferrari 458, Mercedes-AMG GT, Ford Mustang, Bentley Continental GT, and Audi R8.
The school is Durban's oldest and was founded in 1866. According to the school's website, 2022 fees for a Grade 8 learner are R61 500 and R59 500 for a learner in Grades 9 to 12.
South Africans responded to the clip on social media.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News