South African families will have a comfortable, reliable, and relatively affordable compact sedan to choose from

The 2022 Volkswagen Polo Sedan has been unveiled in South Africa and is powered by one engine derivative: a 1.6-litre petrol engine

The engine has 81kW power, and 152Nm of torque, and the starting price for the only sedan VW sells in Mzansi is R318 300

Volkswagen has released details of the three-model line-up for its new Polo sedan that has gone on sale this week.

Volkswagen has unveiled the latest Polo Sedan model in South Africa, it's the only sedan the carmaker sells locally. Image: Motorpress

There's only one engine available: a naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre mill with 81kW power and 152Nm.

According to Motorpress, the three options for buyers are Polo Sedan, Polo Sedan Life, and the Polo Sedan Life Tiptronic.

Volkswagen says the sedan has a top speed of 190km/h. The standard kit for the base model includes LED headlights and taillights, 16-inch steel wheels, App-Connect, seven-inch touchscreen radio, Cruise Control, and a multi-function steering wheel.

The range is priced from R318 300 for the entry-level model, R345 600 for the midrange for the Life Manual, and R365 500 for the flagship Tiptronic Life.

