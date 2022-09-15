Prince Harry is the grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II and is married to Meghan Markle. They are one of the most famous couples in the world. The Duke of Sussex turns 38 years old today, 15 September, and we're looking at five cars the young man has owned in his life.

Prince Harry celebrates his 38th birthday on 15 September 2022. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty / Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

The youngest child of King Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry has always had an energy and verve about him compared to his older brother Prince William.

1. Audi RS 6

Prince Harry sold his Audi RS6 after putting just over 7 000km on the beast. Image: Netcarshow

According to GQUK.com, Prince Harry owned a 2017 Audi RS6 Avant. The high-performance station wagon is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine with over 400kW and 600Nm.

The all-wheel-drive model is fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and air suspension for a comfy ride. The wagon is perfect for transporting five adults and a ton of luggage in the boot.

2. Electric Jaguar E-Type

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, helps his new bride, the Duchess of Sussex into the car as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding. Image: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

When Harry married TV actor Meghan Markle in 2018, the young Brit drove his new wife in a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, reports Men Journal.

The car is worth over $470 000 and is a modern version of the 1960s British sports car with popular 21st-century propulsion in the form of electric motors and batteries.

3. Range Rover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed in a Range Rover by US paparazzi in early 2021. Image: Netcarshow

According to the Daily Mail, when Harry and Meghan moved to the United States after stepping down from Royal duties, they were spotted in a Range Rover.

The British Royal family and Land Rover has a partnership that allows members of the family access to a fleet of cars.

The couple was photographed in California, and the Range Rover is powered by turbocharged or supercharged engines mated to an automatic gearbox.

