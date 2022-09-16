The defence lawyer of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa thinks state witness Tumelo Mdlala is lying about his flight details

Lawyer TT Thobane alleged that Madlala had been in Johannesburg for over a week and did not arrive on Monday, 12 September, as he claimed

South Africans are also convinced that Madlala is not a credible witness and want to see the ticket

PRETORIA - The defence team in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is not convinced that the state's third witness, Tumelo Mdlala, flew from Durban to Johannesburg on Monday, 12 September.

State witness Tumelo Madlala, Senzo Meyiwa's longtime friend, is accused of lying about when he arrived in Johannesburg from Durban. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Madlala, who is Meyiwa's close friend, has been on the witness stand since Tuesday, 13 September, to give his account of what happened the night the Bafana Bafana soccer star was murdered.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer TT Thobane stated that he had a witness who would testify that Madlala lied about when he actually arrived in Johannesburg and that he was in the city a week ago, reports SABC News.

Court had to be adjourned early on Monday because the state said Madlala could not make it due to travel arrangements. However, Thobane was not entirely convinced by Madlala and the state's explanation.

Madlala defended himself and said he was not in Johannesburg, which prompted Thobane to ask him to bring his ticket to court on Friday, 16 September, as proof.

Meyiwa's close friend made an appearance on a Netflix documentary about the soccer player's killing and even admitted in court that he sold exclusive images to the production company, according to EWN.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the matter:

@Thethelwa3 said:

"He can't bring the ticket he was there for a while to coach him how to answer."

@2020_rmsa said:

"R.I.P. Senzo, your friend is a coward that has sold you out. Tumelo Madlala is saying that he'd rather show the flight ticket to Judge Maumela. Bafethu, I must tell you, Adv Baloyi, Judge Maumela and everyone is paid. #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@Thethelwa3 said:

"Tumelo Madlala doesn't want to tell the truth, and he must produce his air ticket we want to see when he left Durban for Jozi. What kind of friend is Madlala?"

