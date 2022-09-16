The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested that Kelly Khumalo used Longwe Twala's gun on the soccer star

Instructing Attorney Tshepo Thobane made the claims during the cross-examination of state witness Tumelo Madlala

The lawyer further claimed that Kelly wanted to give the gun back to Meyiwa following a tussle with Twala when the gun went off

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA - The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested that Longwe Twala brought the murder weapon to Kelly Khumalo’s family home, but the singer was the killer. Instructing Attorney Tshepo Thobane, who is representing four of the five men accused of murder, made the claims during the cross-examination of state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala.

Defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggests Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger. Image: @KellyKhumaloZA & Anesh Debiky

Source: UGC

The North Gauteng High Court heard claims about a fight breaking out in the house shortly before the soccer star’s death. Thobane told the court that a witness would testify that the people who were in the house were arguing.

Madlala was among those in the house and boldly suggested that the witness could testify because the claims were a lie. According to TimesLIVE, the state witness told the court that two intruders stormed into the house and demanded valuables.

In Mandlala’s version of events, he claims that Twala left the house prior to the robbery and that Kelly’s mother attacked one of the men while Meyiwa dealt with the other when the gun went off.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The lawyer claimed that there was a tussle between Meyiwa and Twala when the soccer star managed to disarm him and gave the gun to Kelly. He further claimed that Kelly wanted to give the gun back to Meyiwa when the gun went off and fired at him.

Earlier, Thobane told the court that he would bring a witness who would testify that Meyiwa was having an affair with Kelly’s sister, Zandi Khumalo, who was dating Twala at the time. EWN reported that Thobane suggested the revelation was the reason for the altercation that resulted in Meyiwa’s death.

Mzansi reacts to allegations:

@AkLaleki said:

“Kelly must be arrested and be sentenced harshly including Longwe Thwala.”

@Ray49292900 commented:

“Madlala is lying through his teeth. It is obvious that his testimony was rehearsed, and he was coached. Yes, he indeed created events that did not take place. Listen to him contradicting himself. When you lie so much, you stumble upon yourself as its difficult to remember the lies.”

@JacobDered added:

“It’s seems there’s no end for this case, so many theories so many blaming… Is it planned murder or accidentally killed But at least now we are getting somewhere, what really happens and who truly pulled that trigger.”

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence team says Kelly Khumalo stood to benefit from soccer star’s life insurance policy

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Instructing Attorney Timothy Thobane suggested that slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa had a life policy which his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo stood to benefit from.

The lawyer is representing four of the men accused of Meyiwa’s murder. Thobane was cross-examining state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, 15 September, when he made the allegations.

He told the court that he would bring a witness to testify that Khumalo was a signatory and beneficiary of the life policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News