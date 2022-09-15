African National Congress National Executive Committee member Zweli Mkhize believes that corruption is a curse

While delivering a speech, he slammed political leaders for supposedly using their positions to eliminate opponents

Mkhize said factionalism in the ruling party must be abolished and called on members to fight for unity in the party

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member Zweli Mkhize took aim at the party’s leadership who abuse political power. He was delivering a speech at the Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture at Wiggins Hall in Durban on Wednesday, 14 September.

ANC NEC Member Zweli Mkhize slammed those in power who abuse their positions. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The presidential hopeful lambasted political leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, for supposedly using their positions to eliminate opponents. In his address, Mkhize said those in power sometimes “unashamedly” use the criminal justice system to eliminate political opponents.

The NEC member said the behaviour must be condemned since it should not be part of how the state is run. Mkhize said corruption is a curse in the community, and all forms of it should be handled the same way before the law, News24 reported.

The former health minister said when someone is elected as a leader, it does not make them an “overlord”. During his speech, he also slammed the factions and cabals within the ANC, saying it can never create discipline.

Mkhize said factionalism in the ruling party must be abolished since it creates a “them versus us” scenario. He said in the past five years, the ANC has had a heightened level of factionalism and disunity and called on members to fight for unity in the party.

The politician also said that by restoring the political party, the ANC could carry on with its “historic mission” of creating a national democratic society. He said the ANC’s “weak political leadership” attempts to eliminate the organisation from its core constituency. According to EWN, Mkhize also suggested that Ramaphosa was the party’s accused number one for corruption.

South Africans react to Zweli Mkhize’s claims:

@willemlombaard said:

“Criminals accusing criminals of criminality. This ANC is a mess.”

@tazer25 wrote:

“Dr D Vibes is wasting his time. The “Wenzeni” crowd only takes advice and instruction from their God.”

@GenduToit added:

“Is this man serious? He “unashamedly” used his power to award contracts that would benefit his family while the whole country was suffering. He had to resign because of it… Eish, this country.”

