Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema compared the ruling party to a "used condom" during a recent address

He said the African National Congress (ANC) is being controlled by “white monopoly capital”, which is the enemy

Malema also slammed those who treat Africans as the enemy and said the division is an “election tactic” created by the ANC

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

GAUTENG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema made more harsh criticisms of the country’s ruling political party, comparing the African National Congress (ANC) to a “used condom”. The Red Berets addressed members at its People’s Assembly on Sunday, 11 September.

EFF Leader Julius Malema had choice words for the ANC and its members. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Malema said that the ANC is a tool controlled by “white monopoly capital” and will be “dumped” once the “enemy” has what it wants. The politician started his attack by taking aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa for making promises to residents of Alexandra that the government would build a million houses for the community.

During the conference, Malema said citizens are being misled by the ANC and claims that African people are enemies of the country are an “election tactic”. He said Africans are not the enemy of South Africa, but it is rather “white monopoly capital”.

“Instead of saying the ANC is an enemy, we must know the ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped at any time once they are finished using it. They don’t love the ANC,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“When we fight with the ANC or whatever black formations, we think our differences are not reconcilable, but at some point, it will be. We will all be one big African family,” Malema added.

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF leader also fired shots at Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, saying she should not behave like a “rich aunt” who thinks she is better than the rest of the family. He said South Africa should strengthen its capacity to accommodate the people of Zimbabwe.

Mzansi reacts to the EFF drama:

@AlphyzaAli said:

“Both the ANC/Eff are big problems in our lives.”

@Dee0015_ commented:

“Our people are misled by EFF telling them to quit jobs and grab land which they have been evicted from within a week.”

@SonSocialist wrote:

“The EFF is the pull-out method. ANC=EFF.”

EFF says Ramaphosa runs “well-established syndicate”, slam him for using employees as buffers in his crime

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Economic Freedom Fighters have slammed Cyril Ramaphosa after the most recent development in the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The Reb Berets claim that President Ramaphosa controls a well-established syndicate through which he uses his employees as buffers to avoid being directly linked to his alleged crimes.

The EFFs comments follow a News24 report that claims one of Ramaphosa’s employees on his Phala Phala game farm received $580 000 (approximately R10 million) in cash from a Sudanese businessman on 25 December 2019, 45 days before the same money was swiped.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News