Former President Jacob Zuma believes that he has a strong case against a State advocate and a News24 journalist

He handed down summons to Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan for allegedly working together to publish his medical records

The former president claims that his rights to confidentially, dignity and a fair trial were prejudiced by the actions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma believes he has a fighting chance of winning his private prosecution of State Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. The pair are accused of working together to publish Zuma’s confidential medical records.

Former President Jacob Zuma believes that he will win his private prosecution. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Downer, who was the lead prosecutor in the former president’s corruption trial, faces two counts of disclosing information that was allegedly acquired on duty. While Maughan is accused of disclosing details of a document that was in possession of the prosecuting authority.

Both accused are believed to have conspired without the permission of the National Director of Public Prosecutions. Zuma claims that his rights to confidentially, dignity and a fair trial were prejudiced.

In the summons handed to Downer and Maughan, the former president believes that he has “reasonable prospects of success” in the case against the pair, according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has offered its full support to Downer. The NPA believes the charges have no merit and are designed to intimidate him.

The authority also claims that Downer has a track record of prosecutorial integrity and professionalism, IOL reported.

South Africans react to Zuma’s case:

@Malakoaneelvis said:

“What is medically confidential about this letter, because it is common knowledge that Zuma got a “Medical Parole” with an unspecified medical condition, suffice to say even the Doctor did not disclose any specific or detailed sickness, only thing Medical is that a doctor wrote it.”

@MkhonzaRm commented:

“It’s a tall mountain to climb for President Zuma, we all know the captured judiciary is against him.”

@MmuiWabatho posted:

“Medical records are confidential and cannot be made public. Zuma has rights and is using them to fight against violation of the law.”

@inopinus added:

“Soon his lawyers will need to sue him for payment.”

Zuma charges Advocate Billy Downer and journalist for allegedly working together to publish medical records

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Former President Jacob Zuma has opted to launch a private prosecution against State Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

The pair were served with summons on Tuesday, 6 September. The charge is related to the publication of Zuma’s medical condition last year.

The publication claims that details surrounding his medical condition were attached to court papers lodged at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News