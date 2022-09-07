President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political advisor said he will not resign over the Phala Phala farmgate scandal

Bejani Chauke denied rumours that Ramaphosa would be relinquishing his duties as president and ANC leader

Chauke said the president is focused on his duties and leading the ANC towards its national conference

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political advisor said he has no desire to resign from his position despite growing calls for him to step aside. Bejani Chauke denied rumours that the president would be relinquishing his duties.

This comes as claims that Ramaphosa’s resignation was imminent began recirculating. The president faces allegations of money laundering, kidnapping and covering up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Responding to the rumours, Chauke told News24 that the president is focused on his duties and leading the African National Congress (ANC) towards its national conference in December. The advisor said no “falsehoods” would sway Ramaphosa from his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is convinced that the president has a syndicate involving his employees to avoid direct links with his crimes. Ramaphosa’s employee allegedly was given about R8 million in foreign currency from a Sudanese businessman more than a month before the theft at his farm.

Leader of the political party, Julius Malema, claims that Ramaphosa uses his farm and the Ankole Society as a disguise to launder money and receive illicit donations from his funders. He said criminality, secrecy, and extensive efforts to avoid causing serious harm to South Africa’s economy.

According to The Citizen, the political party called for the release of the Phala Phala report to expose Ramaphosa as a “liar and a criminal”. The EFF believes the report’s release is overdue.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa’s rumoured resignation:

@Twitrossou said:

“The best of the worst.”

@futureherman commented:

“What if being president is the only way to stay out of jail for money laundering?”

@KeletsoLethabho posted:

“He once stated that he would gladly resign if asked to do so. But now he’s telling us something else. What an incompetent and dishonest leader.”

@achigwedaz added:

“Power corrupts where can he go.”

