Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's campaign to contest for the highest leadership position at the ANC national elective conference is underway

Mkhize's campaign may now be in the red after Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's supporters announced that she would also be contesting for the same position

Mkhize's supporters insist that NDZ won't derail Mkhize's campaign, but Former president Jacob Zuma has already thrown his weight behind NDZ

KWAZULU-NATAL - Zweli Mkhize's plans to contest for African National Congress president at the upcoming national elective conference have gotten complicated after Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's supporters announced that she would be competing for the same position.

Zweli Mkhize’s presidential bid is in hot water after Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that she would contest for ANC president. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & Alet Pretorius/Gallo Image

The former health minister announced earlier this year that he was not opposed to contesting for ANC party president as long as he had the backing of the branches.

According to EWN, while attending Mkhize's son's traditional wedding, traditional leaders gifted Mkhize with a leopard skin. The hide was a symbol of the traditional leaders' support of the leadership battle that lay ahead of him.

Dlamini-Zuma's plan to contest for ANC president spells trouble for Mkhize because they hail from KwaZulu-Natal, which might split the KZN votes at the elective conference.

Former President Jacob Zuma has also chosen to endorse Dlamini-Zuma, which could spell trouble for Mkhize.

The Citizen reported that some of Mkhize's KZN supporters claim they were surprised by revelations that Dlamini-Zuma would also be contesting for ANC president.

A leader in KZN said:

"Frankly speaking, I don’t know what the implications would be for comrade Zweli’s support network."

The leader added that they hoped Dlamini-Zuma's decision would not cause division in KZN ahead of the elective conference.

Mkhize's key campaigner, Sibusiso Mkhize, said that fears that the province will be divided by Dlamini-Zuma's contestation would not affect the former health minister's campaign. Sibusiso claimed that Mkhize's campaign had reached an advanced stage where it cannot be derailed.

Sibusiso said:

“They are unanimous in their view that he should go for the presidency.”

However, rumours indicate that members of KZN ANC's top leadership structure have already endorsed Dlamini-Zuma to contest the ANC president position.

South Africans react to the blow to Mkhize's presidential bid

While some South Africans say they don't support NDZ's bid for ANC president, others believe her plans to contest will cause infight in the ANC'S KZN branches.

Here are some comments:

Former President Jacob Zuma offers support to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ANC presidency bid

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that Former President Jacob Zuma ordered members of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) to rally behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to lead the ruling party.

The members gathered at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Saturday, 10 September.

The former president allegedly told a faction of the party led by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule that Dlamini-Zuma was his choice for the presidency. However, a source close to News24 said that Zuma said there was no need to change the candidate contesting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

