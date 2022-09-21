The Committee to Protect Journalists wants former President Jacob Zuma to backtrack on his private prosecution case against a journalist

The international media body believes that the News24 journalist had every right to report on Zuma's medical condition

South Africans say the journalist should have her day in court, and if she is innocent, the court will clear her name

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has been called to withdraw his private prosecution case against News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. The Committee to Protect Journalists(CPJ) stated on Tuesday, 20 September, journalists have the right to cover court proceedings without fear of intimidation.

Former President Jacob Zuma has been called to withdraw his criminal case against News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. Images: Michele Spatari / AFP & Simon Mania

Zuma is taking Maughan and long-time nemesis State advocate Billy Downer to court for publishing his private medical information. According to News24, Zuma believes that the National Prosecuting Authority Act was contravened when Downer handed Maughan a copy of his doctor's note when he was ill last year.

However, the details of Zuma's medical information and his doctor's note were already contained in court papers at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

The CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative in Nairobi, Muthoki Mumo, stated that Maughan has every right to report on proceedings in the public interest and Zuma's court case has severe consequences for freedom of media in South Africa.

Speaking to the CPJ, Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi adamantly stated that Maughan broke the law. They are not dealing with her because she is a journalist but because she received information irregularly.

“We are not here from our perspective dealing with just a journalist, but dealing with any person that receives information irregularly and if that person who receives information irregularly happens to be Karyn Maughan, a journalist, then it is just a coincidence,” said Manyi.

South Africans react

@Mivusiwe said:

"Haybooo! Kanti are they saying the charges are frivolous and will not stand any scrutiny!!? So why the call for them to be dropped, instead of allowing the court to clear @karynmaughan?"

@bigkoostar said:

"Lucky, they have absolutely no authority to stop Zuma from proceeding with the case. They can make the noise on the sidelines, but it ends there."

@Ntombenhle124 said:

"Her innocence will be proven by the court after all. All I see here is panic because she knows she crossed the line & thought she will get away with it."

@Loyiso said:

"They have nothing to worry about if she’s innocent."

@Juta_Kgokong said:

"Lol, they even address him as "former president Jacob Zuma". I am starting to believe JZ has a strong case here... people are panicking."

@Hlabirw92180187 said:

"There is no need for all this noise, if the journalist has done nothing wrong, the competent court of law will protect her and clear her of all the allegations. Let's allow the law to take its course without fear or any favour."

Jacob Zuma is convinced he would win his criminal case against State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist

Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma believes he has a fighting chance of winning his private prosecution of State Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

The pair are accused of working together to publish Zuma's confidential medical records.

Downer, the lead prosecutor in the former president's corruption trial, faces two counts of disclosing information allegedly acquired on duty. While Maughan is accused of disclosing details of a document that was in possession of the prosecuting authority.

