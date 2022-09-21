Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has spoken about against the slow pace of justice

The minister criticised the lengthy process from arrest to conviction while addressing the ethical leadership forum

Minister Dlamini-Zuma questioned the hasty arrests while investigations are underway and said it erodes public trust

PRETORIA - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma questioned the slow pace of justice when finalising criminal cases. She was speaking at the launch of the local government ethical leadership forum on Tuesday, 20 September, when she made the remarks.

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma questions the slow pace of justice in the country. Image: Sandile Ndlovu & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The minister criticised the lengthy process from arrest to conviction. She said when someone is arrested several years later, the matter is still being investigated. Dlamini-Zuma said it is understandable it took months to investigate but years is unacceptable.

During her address, the minister highlighted the impact unfinalised cases have on people’s reputations and careers. She said she could mention many cases, but they were before the courts. Dlamini-Zuma questioned the hasty arrests while investigations are underway and said it erodes public trust.

According to News24, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, Hawks Head Godfrey Lebeya, and Special Investigating Unit Boss Andy Mothibi also attended the event.

Batohi also addressed the event and said the root of corruption in municipalities is due to the lack of good governance and ethical leadership. She said the challenge is that the inability to deal with service delivery lands upon law enforcement.

The NDPP said systems and processes need to be developed to ensure the opportunities to be corrupt are reduced. According to JacarandaFM, Batohi said that one of the biggest issues has been political interference.

South Africans react to the comments:

Sherit Ramushu said:

“All of a sudden they are concerned. Corruption does not start now. But now that the country is in shame they suddenly show concern. Please. Why were they quiet all this time. People in politics think they are smarter than everyone in this country.”

Jacques Koning posted:

“The arrests make sense. It is then thrown out of court part that makes us think there is a hidden agenda.”

Zakes Seema posted:

“And we didn’t forget about her Sarafina millions corruption case that was never brought before the courts, she must add it to the list of those that needs prosecution.”

