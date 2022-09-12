The former president has offered his support to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in her bid for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency

Jacob Zuma believes that his ex-wife is the best person to led the ruling party and challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa

The former president believed there was a strong chance for the ANC president to be ousted from his position

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma ordered members of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) to rally behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to lead the ruling party.

Former President Jacob Zuma has backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's ANC presidency bid. Image: Marvin Adams & Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

The members gathered at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Saturday, 10 September.

The former president allegedly told a faction of the party led by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule that Dlamini-Zuma was his choice for the presidency. However, a source close to News24 said that Zuma said there was no need to change the candidate contesting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The source claims that Zuma asked members not to be defocused by considering another candidate to challenge Ramaphosa. According to the publication, the former president believed there was a strong chance for Ramaphosa to be ousted from his position amid the Phala Phala scandal.

During the meeting, NEC members allegedly gave the former president feedback about efforts to oppose Ramaphosa. Zuma also gave guidelines about how the NDZ22 campaign should be conducted.

According to the Daily Maverick, Dlamini-Zuma’s Spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali said she has agreed to stand for the nomination process after some branches asked her to. However, the provincial executive committees of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, and the Northern Cape have offered their support to Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to the bid:

@KhulekaniLuth10 said:

“I don’t like Nkosazana but I’ll support anything that is against Cyril Ramaphosa.”

@clinty10111 wrote:

“Ai, the ANC will not be in charge after 2024. Zuma and he’s cadres are hoping his ex wins so that they continue with the looting. Not going to happen.”

@KebalepileKhula commented:

“Great move JZ with your choice of an ANC candidate to challenge CR for the leadership position. Well respected NDZ, selfless public servant. It’s a pity the RET faction that worships you will taint her campaign.”

@MapsPingo posted:

“All that they are doing is strengthening Ramaphosa. NDZ is tired and the fact that is another Zuma will be a huge disadvantage. They must just accept Ramaphosa’s second term and try after Ramaphosa goes.”

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s potential ANC presidency bid fails to inspire Mzansi

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is seemingly vying for a chance to lead the African National Congress in the presidential race.

However, her bid has been met with some scepticism as campaign posters do their rounds on social media.

This is Dlamini-Zuma’s second shot at the presidency, and she will run under the theme, “economic freedom now or never”. Her “NDZ22” campaign is not the only bid to rule the governing party.

