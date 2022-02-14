South Africa's former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is being fingered in another case of corruption involving the PIC and UIF

Mkhize's trust, ZLM Trust, in which his wife is a trustee, is said to have benefitted from a R6 million payment for a property that it owns

Online, South Africans were vocal and called for an investigation into the allegations. Others accepted that the rot will likely not end

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced ex-Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has been fingered in more corruption following the highly-publicised Digital Vibes saga that led to him resigning from his post.

Widespread reporting revealed that the communications tender Mkhize granted to his close associates in September last year was worth R150 million. However, Mkhize's scalp was not the only to be taken as the suspensions also trailed several health department officials.

In the latest run of corruption exposes after a piece that appeared in the Daily Maverick, News24 reported that Mkhize has been connected to a R5.9 million corruption deal that involves the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

According to the report, a company owned by Lawrence Mulaudzi, a well-known figure within the government's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), paid millions into the account of a legal practitioner specialising in transfers of ownership of immovable property in 2018.

The payment was reportedly for an upmarket townhouse bought by Mkhize's ZLM Trust, in which his wife, May Mkhize, is one of the trustees. Fast-forward to February last year, the trust sold the property for a figure slightly above R6 million.

"Blackgold Oil and Gas, a company owned by Mulaudzi, processed the payment just one day after benefitting R47.5-million in fees for conducting 'advisory' work on the R1.37 billion deal between the PIC and UIF deal," Daily Maverick reported.

Locals have a bite at the cherry

South Africans were a colourful spectrum of emotions on social media at the mention of the latest revelations. Some astute commentators blasted Mkhize's supposed unlawful dealings, while others took a more lenient stance and defended the former minister.

@Bongani Mbanjwa wrote:

"We cannot have or accept people like Mkhize in government. He has done relatively well but now he must just retire. Greed has overshadowed his deeds."

@Ziggy Kovodakovic said:

"They know Mkhize is capable of taking Ramaphosa out so they push him out with PPE and they will add more and more as long as you are competing with Stellenbosch darling, take out the competition."

@Cya Zwane added:

"There are many stories like this and they will come out. They only stay hidden if you don't show interest in the presidency. If you show interest there they will bury you before you even start."

