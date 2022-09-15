The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) recently came out victorious over the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

The opposition party won the by-elections at ward 12 eMadlankala in Richard's Bay

South Africans are proud of the IFP and say the ANC is more focused on factionalism

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

RICHARD'S BAY - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has made history by winning a ward in Richard's Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, right under the African National Congress's (ANC) nose.

The IFP has taken over a KZN ward that was historically run by the ANC. Images: @IFPinParliament

Source: Twitter

The Richard's Bay ward was historically an ANC-run ward, however, the opposition managed to sweep in and win at the polls during the recent by-elections at ward 12 in eMadlankala.

IFP's provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli stated that the IFP's win signifies that the people of KwaZulu-Natal are desperate for change. He also hit back at the ANC and said people reject "unethical and self-serving leadership", reports TimesLIVE.

Ntuli added that the ANC's bad leadership has resulted in mismanagement and corruption in the province. According to BusinessLIVE, the IFP currently runs the uMhlathuze municipality through a coalition with Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance, the ACDP and Freedom Front Plus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ntuli also stated that the IFP's win is a reflection of what will most likely happen to the ANC at the 2024 National General Elections.

South Africans were proud of the IFP since the ANC has neglected the province. Here are some comments:

@Molipajoe said:

"The ANC cdes have decided to continue to abandon the members and continued to fight for JZ at the expense of the people. This is a wake-up call for the leaders that fighting for someone would lead to a disastrous outcome. Cdes, speak for the ANC, and we will hear you."

@umtapi said:

"Congratulations @IFPinKZN"

@AbdulHattia said:

"If they are going to behave in the way they do, I won't be surprised if they lose the whole province. They spend their time marching for UBaba, visiting Nkandla, and villifying Cyril. UBaba is old news."

@TGrifiths said:

"The IFP has been regaining support even during the Zuma era in Zululand. There is no better alternative when it comes to service delivery, but the choice is limited."

@NokwandaK_ said:

"This is excellent news the IFP wiped the floor with them, and the delivery of that house was the final nail in the coffin. They delivered a house so beautiful for a destitute family. Bebengeke balunge I drove past there, ANC was a circus. "

IFP refuses to form coalitions with ANC in KZN hung councils, accuses party of being dishonest

Briefly News previously reported that in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal there was no single party majority, which resulted in hung councils. The parties who got the most votes in these areas are facing possible coalition governments, but some say they do not want this.

One such party is the IFP, which has announced that they refuse to form coalitions with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

The IFP argues that voters clearly did not want the ANC to govern, and the ruling party has disappointed South Africans.

Source: Briefly News