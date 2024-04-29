The African National Congress says it wants to ensure that citizens have the right to own minerals in the country

It created a policy that will give mineral ownership to private individuals in the country and not private companies

South Africans did not believe the ANC member's words, and many were convinced that the policy was another election gimmick

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

SA believes the ANC's new policy is another election gimmick. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress has created a way for regular South Africans to own the minerals in Mzansi's soil.

ANC created policy to own minerals

According to SABC News, ANC Member of Parliament Mikateko Mahlaule revealed that the party created a policy to encourage private mineral ownership. Its purpose is to ensure South African citizens have a share in the wealth of the land.

In a recent panel discussion, Mahlaule pointed out that the centre of the policy is to give ownership to the people and not to private companies.

Netizens shake their heads in disbelief

South Africans on Facebook dismissed the ANC's policy as a strategy for the upcoming general elections on 29 May.

Jabulani Hlakanyana said:

"This is a voting strategy. After the elections, they will forget it, and it will be business as usual."

Mzoxolo April asked:

"Can we own minerals before May 29?"

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said:

"They'll do anything to garner votes at the last minute. EFF and the new growing party MK are threats."

Mbulazi Mntungwa said:

"There are so many policies created by the ruling party, but it ends there. There is no implementation. It's like having a torch, but you don't know where to shine it."

Nkanyiso Ncgobo said:

"They've been creating policies since they were founded but with zero implementation."

Source: Briefly News