South African DJ and record producer Dlala Thukzin is ready to take off for his upcoming international tour

The iPlan hitmaker shared that he is excited about going play overseas in the UK and Netherlands

The record producer also said that people need to have their dancing shoes ready cause he will be bringing the heat

Dlala Thukzin is ready to jet off to the UK for his international tour. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

The South African DJ and record producer Dlala Thukzin is ready for his upcoming international tour.

Dlala Thukzin set to play in the UK and Netherlands

Finally, the Durban-born DJ will perform overseas for his international tour in the UK and Netherlands after his Amsterdam performance at Parallel with the Descendants was postponed due to Visa issues in August 2023.

According to TshisaLIVE, the iPlan hitmaker Dlala Thukzin is looking forward to his international tour in Europe and will be bringing the heat.

He said:

"It’s a back-to-back tour between the UK and the Netherlands. It's quite an exciting journey as international enquiries are slowly becoming a norm, which is good for me and my career.

"The people need to have their dancing shoes ready, nothing too complicated. Last month I was playing in Ireland and I'm convinced I've cemented my music relevance in that part of the world."

Thukzin also spoke about being nominated for the Metro FM awards and not winning any of them:

"It's an honour to be nominated. While it's bittersweet not to win after such a great year, I'm thrilled for all the winners. We create music for our fans, and if awards come our way, we gratefully accept and cherish them."

Dlala Thukzin sets the record straight after being accused of dating multiple women, says it was consensual

Briefly news previously reported that Dlala Thukzin has taken to social media to open up about the rumours that he's dating multiple young women at once. The music producer gave his side of the story after he was accused of having close relationships with multiple partners.

Dlala Thukzin took to Facebook to address the rumours. He did not deny that he dated the women. According to TshisaLIVE, the award-winning star expressed that some of the snaps were taken some years ago, and he was no longer dating some of the girls.

