As the festive season approaches, Mzansi people took to social media to debate the song of the year

Netizens picked their favourites between Dlala Thukzin’s iPlan and Tyler ICU’s Mnike on Twitter/X

The music posts led to iPlan shooting to the top of the trending charts as people can't get enough of the recently released song

Dlala Thukzin’s and Tyler ICU’s hit songs sparked a social media debate. Image: @dlalathukzin and @tylericu

Source: Instagram

As the festive season rolls in, social media is ablaze with a heated debate: Which track deserves the crown for Song of the Year?

iPlan vs Mnike

The contenders? Dlala Thukzin's soul-snatching iPlan and Tyler ICU's rhythmic anthem, Mnike.

SA people wasted no time taking to Twitter/X to cast their votes, igniting a virtual showdown of opinions sparked by @_Hybreed_. iPlan emerged as the front-runner, dominating trending charts with its catchy beats and December release.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Dlala Thukzin's iPlan trends

While iPlan seems like the frontrunner, Mnike fans argued that Tyler ICU's track had a bigger global reach and helped put SA music on the map.

I mean no one can forget the viral dance challenge that Mnike birthed.

See the post below:

DJ Hlo's surprise victory

Some joked that DJ Hlo might pull a surprise again and win the contested title like she did with Isibani in 2021.

Check out the comments below:

@NoDegreeBoyz said:

"Boom, DJHlo surprises everyone."

@Sabzero56 mentioned:

"They should make a mash-up somehow and call it mnike iplan so they both win. Danko‍♂️"

@niphomahlangu10 tweeted:

"The problem with Mnike is that it came too early."

@Cmbulele_Mag posted:

"I don't feel that "plan" song mna shame so Mnike."

@IAMGIFTSA wrote:

"It’s actually Mnike there is no song that was bigger however because iPlan dropped closer to festive it will be iPlan."

@JustNdindi added:

"iPlan took over I'm sorry there's no way it shouldn't take song of the year."

@ayandastand6 tweeted:

"What if Tyla dropped a last-minute remix with a banging video? iPlan is good but what Mnike did globally, cray cray."

UK man discovers meaning of Dlala Thukzin's song

In another article, Briefly News reported a man living in the United Kingdom (UK) cried real tears when he discovered the meaning behind DJ Dlala Thukzin's trending song, iPlan.

A TikTok video shared by Asher Glean shows him sobbing emotionally before the camera as he explains that he has just learned what iPlan means.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News