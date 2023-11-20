A man in the United Kingdom was moved to tears after discovering the meaning behind DJ Thukzin's trending song, iPlan

The song tells the story of a person who is struggling financially but is determined to overcome challenges and build a happy future with their loved one

South Africans were amused by the man's emotional reaction to the song and responded with banter

Asher Glean discovered the meaning behind DJ Thukzin's trending song, 'iPlan'. Image: @asherglean

Source: TikTok

A Man living in the United Kingdom (UK) cried real tears when he discovered the meaning behind DJ Dlala Thukzin's trending song, iPlan.

iPlan leaves man emotional

A TikTok video shared by Asher Glean shows him sobbing emotionally before the camera as he explains that he has just learned what iPlan means.

According to Songtell, the song iPlan by Dlala Thukzin (Ft. Sykes & Zaba (SA)) tells the story of a person who is struggling financially but is determined to overcome challenges and build a happy future with their loved one. The song emphasises the importance of love, ambition, and a plan to succeed in life.

Overall, iPlan" encourages listeners to persevere in adversity, prioritise love and connection, and utilise strategic planning to achieve personal and professional goals.

Asher Glean shares that this is the love that we all deserve before he cries some more and dances to the vibey track.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the video with humour

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but joke and laugh about the man's reaction to the amapiano song's meaning.

Purity.omnyama wrote:

"Akhona amaNigeria ngempela ke manje."

Akhumz3E commented:

"Im convinced this oke doesn't even go to work anymore, just sits at home listening to iplan ."

tusekile01 Ngwane replied:

"Come back home ."

Antoinette Matobole commented:

"I'm a South African I've never played iplan only heard it here on tik Tok BC of you today I'm going to play it ."

Mpo❤️ said:

"Bazokhala thina simnandi ."

NdabaOmkhulu17 replied:

"Bafo cela uke uzame uMthandeni noLwah iParis❤️❤️."

Black Motion impresses with their 'iPlan' performance

In another story, Briefly News reported that after being compared to the former band member Morda, the new Black Motion duo captured many hearts with their latest performance.

The musical band Black Motion recently made headlines.

It topped the Twitter trending list after a video of their latest performance at an unknown pub was shared online by the duo on their social media platforms.

In the clip, the two were captured playing Dlala Thukzin's popular song iPlan.

Source: Briefly News