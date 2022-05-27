Dlala Thukzin has taken to social media to set the record straight after he was accused of dating multiple women at the same time

The Phuze hitmaker did not deny the allegations but explained that the young ladies took snaps at his apartment a few years ago

The award-winning music producer also shared that he had a consensual relationship with most of the gorgeous ladies Musa Khawula shared pics of

Dlala Thukzin has taken to social media to open up about the rumours that he's dating multiple young women at once. The music producer gave his side of the story after he was accused of having sex with multiple partners.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter shared snaps of beautiful ladies that the Phuze hitmaker is apparently dating. Some pics were taken at the Durban DJ's apartment and some girls were even rocking some of his designer hats.

Dlala Thukzin took to Facebook address the rumours. He did not deny that he dated the women. According to TshisaLIVE, the award-winning star expressed that some of the snaps were taken some years ago and he was no longer dating some of the girls.

Though he apologised for his conduct, Thukzin reiterated that most of the relationships were consensual in the statement he shared online.

