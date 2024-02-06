The Economic Freedom Fighters have returned to court to fight to return to Parliament for the State Of the Nation Address

This was after party members were suspended from attending this year's SONA because members disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's Address last year

South Africans supported the suspension, and some called for the party to be banned

Julius Malema is fighting to listen to Ramaphosa delivering his SONA. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters have renewed their bid to have their Parliament suspension set aside. The suspension prevents them from attending the State Of the Nation Address, and the party believes this is discouraging its members from being represented at the SONA.

EFF to challenge Parliament suspension again

According to Eyewitness News, the party returned to court to submit that the suspension be overturned. The party submitted that the National Assembly violated voters' rights by preventing one of their parties from representing them at the Address. Julius Malema, Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, and four other members were suspended from attending the SONA because they disrupted the president.

The EFF is facing another matter regarding their conduct. Parliament adopted rules that made it a violation for anyone to disturb the head of state while making the SONA address. The EFF also wants this ruling to be overturned because it believes this violates the party's freedom of speech and freedom to protest.

South Africans stand by Parliament's decision

South Africans on Facebook supported Parliament's decision to suspend the EFF.

Seiso Othoane said:

"The Western Cape Judges don't tolerate nonsense. They can howl from the streets across parly."

Vuyisile Mthwa wrote:

"The EFF is not taking South Africans seriously."

Izak Marais added:

"Ban them for good. They can follow parly from their homes and phone to give their comments. It will be easier for the speaker to cut them off if they misbehave."

Tony Ganas remarked:

"Keep them out. Just troublemakers."

Maurice Khendla wrote:

"The EFF would ultimately be forced to behave like decent human beings. Otherwise, they will have to disrupt the SONA remotely."

