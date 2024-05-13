AKA Murder Trial: Suspects Extradition Proceedings Resumes on Tuesday

The extradition proceedings for the two individuals involved in AKA's murder

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are wanted in the country for the murders of Forbes and Motsoane and two others committed in KwaZulu-Natal last year

The two are facing four counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, among others

The extradition application of two men accused of killing rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, is expected to resume on Tuesday. Images: Gallo

The extradition proceedings for two individuals accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are set to recommence at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in eSwatini on Tuesday.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, the accused, are sought by authorities for their alleged involvement in the deaths of Forbes, Motsoane, and two others in KwaZulu-Natal last year.

A post on X noted the two were charged with four counts, including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder:

The court case

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, aged 30, Lindani Ndimande, aged 35, Siyanda Myeza, aged 21, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, aged 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, aged 29, appeared again at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday for the conclusion of arguments in their bail application.

The individuals suspected to be hired killers are facing charges including murder, attempted murder, money laundering, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They maintain their innocence regarding the murder allegations.

These accused individuals, who are also implicated in other murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal, have been in police custody since their arrest in February of this year.

The defence has expressed its intention to contest the extradition request made by the South African government.

Concerns about a Potential Mastermind

According to SABC, in April, Tony Forbes, AKA's father, voiced scepticism regarding the arrests, suggesting that the mastermind behind the killings might still be at large.

"I still do not believe what would be the motive of this particular organiser to kill my son Kiernan. I believe that the mastermind is still out there."

The defence's opposition and Forbes' concerns hint at the case's complexity as it unfolds in court.

No sufficient evidence to arrest Mfundo Gcaba despite the R800K payment

Briefly News previously reported that the police have not enough evidence to arrest Mfundo Gcaba in connection to AKA and Tibz's murder.

The businessman was implicated in the investigation after it was revealed that he had deposited R800K in one of the accused's bank accounts before the hit.

