Five of the seven suspects in the AKA and Tibz murders are returning to court to face trial

This after one of the suspects and rumoured ringleaders, Mfundo Gcaba, denied involvement in the murder after being linked to the R800K deposit

Moreover, the two suspects arrested in Eswatini are yet to be extradited to South Africa after the Eswatini court acknowledged receiving the papers

AKA and Tibz's murder suspects headed back to court for their bail application hearing. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA and Tibz's murder suspects in Durban are back in court to face their murder trial. The five suspects have applied for bail and are yet to receive an answer as the case continues to drag on.

AKA murder suspects return to court

The suspects accused of murdering AKA and Tibz have returned to court in Durban for their bail application.

This after one of the accused, Mfundo Gcaba's family addressed the allegations that he sent a payment to one of the suspects for the hit. The Gcaba family revealed that it was purely an unrelated business transaction.

The two other suspects arrested in Eswatini are yet to be deported to South Africa after an extradition application was sent to Eswatini.

Newsroom Afrika is hosting a live stream of the court proceedings on their Twitter (X) page:

What you need to know about AKA's murder trial

Two of the murder suspects arrested in Eswatini had their extradition postponed due to delay from the police

One of the five suspects in Durban accused the police of threatening his life before his arrest

Taxi boss, Mfundo Gcaba was accused of making a payment to the alleged murderers

His family later shared a statement denying the allegations and clearing the suspicions on the R800K payment

Meanwhile, AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has been actively attending court proceedings to find answers on his son's tragic murder

