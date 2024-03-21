This week, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola gave the green light for the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from Eswatini

The Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini acknowledged receiving the extradition papers

The Ndimande brothers were arrested in Mbabane Zone 4 as they are accused of having a hand in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's deaths

The Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini has confirmed that they received the extradition papers from South Africa. This is pertaining to the ongoing case of Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande, the two brothers who fled to Eswatini following the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.

The Eswatini court has provided an update on the extradition process for the Ndimande brothers linked to the murder of AKA. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Eswatini acknowledges receipt of extradition papers

On March 18, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola granted approval for the extradition of Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande from Eswatini.

ZiMoja reports that the Manzini Magistrates Court has acknowledged that they did indeed receive the extradition papers. While the state prosecutor expressed readiness to proceed with the process, the defence attorneys have yet to read the documents, emphasising that it is 256 pages long.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Once they have gone through it, they will decide if they will oppose the extradition process.

Seven people arrested in AKA's murder case

The Ndimande brothers were among the seven men who were accused of murdering AKA and Tibz.

Siyabonga and Malusi were arrested in Mbabane Zone 4 at their rented hideout. The other five men, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested in South Africa and have already made several court appearances.

Durban businessman denies being Mastermind, explains R800K

It is alleged that Businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni received R800,000 in his FNB account on the day of the rapper's death. This painted him as the alleged mastermind.

However, in his bail application, Gwabeni explained the origins of the large sum of money.

In his affidavit, Gwabeni said this was not a once-off payment and he received it from a reputable company he had previously done business with. @Newzroom405 quoted him saying:

In his affidavit, Gwabeni said this was not a once-off payment and he received it from a reputable company he had previously done business with. as three years back. Given the above, I hope the investigations shall reveal that this was not a once-off payment as alleged."

Lindokuhle Ndimande makes claims against SAPS

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lindokuhle Ndimande accused the police of threatening his life.

The suspect claimed that before his arrest, the police showed his mother where his grave would be.

This reckless statement sparked heated reactions from people on social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News