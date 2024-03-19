One of the accused in connection with AKA's murder Lindani Ndimande has been damning claims about the SAPS

Ndimande recently applied for bail at the Durban Magistrate Court and claimed that the police have targeted his family

The accused also mentioned that he intends to plead not guilty for the murder of AKA and his close friend Tibz

One of AKA's murder suspects has claimed that the police are targeting his family. Image: @akaworlwide, @tebellotibz

Social media is abuzz as more updates regarding the ongoing case of the murder of AKA and his close friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were revealed on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

AKA murder suspect Lindani Ndimande claims cops are targeting his family

The murder case of the slain rapper AKA and his friend Tibz has been the talk of town ever since they arrested the five suspects. Recently one of the accused and taxi boss, Lindani Ndimande, made damning allegations against the SAPS in his affidavit.

According to eNCA, Ndimande claimed that the police were targeting his family when he applied for his bail. He also claimed that he would not evade the trial.

Ndimande also mentioned that he would be pleading not guilty for the murders of AKA and Tibz.

A Twitter (X) @Am_Blujay user also posted about Ndimande's claims on their timeline and wrote:

"One of the accused in the AKA and Tibz murder case claims police are trying to assassinate his family. Taxi boss Lindani Ndimande - one of five applying for bail - has indicated his intention to plead not guilty."

Netizens react to Lindani's claims

Many netizens shared their thoughts on the claims Lindani made about the SAPS in his bail application. See some of the comments below:

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"AKA and taxi guys?? ay somethings doesn't add up here...unless AKA was also involved in Taxis."

@jawawa95 said:

"Something doesn't add up here."

@jokes_kidding responded:

"Mxm, just side-showing. Let him face the music for being a gangster who has caused so much pain in people's lives."

@kotalkhan199 commented:

"Senzo long a$s Trial again, they gonna be back and forth for the next 15 years."

@Malakoaneelvis replied:

"The world is a messed up place."

Two suspects yet to apply for bail, mastermind paid R800K

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Myeza did not apply for bail at the same time as the other three accused.

It is alleged that Businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni received R800,000 in his FNB account on the day of the rapper's death, making him the alleged mastermind.

