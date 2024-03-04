Details emerged on social media about AKA's murder plot, with businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni receiving money in his FNB account before the rapper's death

Gwabeni reportedly used the money to hire a team of killers who later followed AKA to a restaurant where he was murdered, and also paid them R133,000 after the killing

Social media users are demanding to know who paid the money into Gwabeni's account, speculating that the mastermind is powerful and untouchable

More details about the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes have continued to emerge on social media. This comes following the arrest of the men believed to be the star's killers.

Here's how much AKA's murder mastermind received

We all know life is priceless, but AKA's life was taken for just R800K. According to the latest records, popular businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni received R800K in his First National Bank (FNB) account hours before the Fela In Versace hitmaker's gruesome murder.

According to the Sunday World, Gwabeni used the money to assemble a team of killers and shooters. The report further notes that the accused killers Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni, Siyabonga Gezani, Melusi Dave Ndimande and Thabani Mkhwanazi, were around the businessman’s house later that day.

AKA was allegedly followed to Wish Restaurant on Florida Road by cars, reportedly hired by Gwabeni. The businessman also paid the suspected murders R133,000 after AKA and Tibz were killed.

Mzansi demands answers

Social media users are calling for authorities to show who paid the R800K into Geabeni's account. Many are speculating that the person who paid the mastermind is powerful and untouchable.

@NdzaviDerrick said:

"It has to be a big account for it to be allowed to transfer R800 000 in one day. And that account had to be verified by the bank especially the owner/s."

@Sandiso__N commented:

"AKA case looks like it's gonna be an easy case , but the mastermind is the most powerful man, who will make sure that no1 is sentence!"

@LeoCharles20326 added:

"It’s a scary world where a bounty is put on you while you are minding your own business few hours later you die."

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"Who deposited the money we should start there, not these pieces to mislead us."

Old video of AKA addressing fake lavish life rumours resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Mzansi uncovered an old AKA interview where he was asked about his alleged fake lifestyle. The late rapper revealed that he had never once struggled financially, and asked for proof of the claims and sources.

One thing about AKA, he had no filter during conversations and always spoke his mind on and off the record.

